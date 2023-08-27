American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Business Bank Price Performance

American Business Bank stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. American Business Bank has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.