Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Decreases By 33.8%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLIF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.38.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

