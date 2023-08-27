Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,338 shares of company stock worth $8,712,447. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

