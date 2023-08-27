Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Acquires $101,900.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westrock Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WEST stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

