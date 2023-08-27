Insider Buying: Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Acquires $101,900.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Westrock Coffee Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WEST stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.
Westrock Coffee Company Profile
