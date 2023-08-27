Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $318.21

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.21.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Boston Beer stock opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,425 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,538. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

