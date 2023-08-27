Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells 1,427 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.97, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

