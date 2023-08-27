Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,783 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $12,705,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RCL opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

