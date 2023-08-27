Insider Buying: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Chairman Purchases 3,100 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.34%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

