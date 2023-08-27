SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Natausha Heleena White Sells 1,530 Shares

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $122,430.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natausha Heleena White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of SPX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,277,138.70.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $78.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

