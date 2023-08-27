InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $107,800.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Monday, August 14th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

INFU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 million, a P/E ratio of 336.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 3,895.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 696,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

