Insider Buying: LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Acquires 86,400 Shares of Stock

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger acquired 86,400 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,557.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LQR House Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LQR opened at $1.02 on Friday. LQR House Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

