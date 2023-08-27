Insider Buying: LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) CEO Acquires 86,400 Shares of Stock

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Dollinger acquired 86,400 shares of LQR House stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,028,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,557.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LQR House Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LQR opened at $1.02 on Friday. LQR House Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
About LQR House
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LQR House
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.