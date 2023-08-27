Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $890,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

