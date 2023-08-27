Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Sells $281,064.30 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,991,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $272,995.84.

Confluent Stock Up 0.1 %

CFLT stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

