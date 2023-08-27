Insider Buying: Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) CEO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Pike bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FTRE stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

