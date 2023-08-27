Gerard Johan Hart Acquires 25,000 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2023

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerard Johan Hart also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 2nd, Gerard Johan Hart purchased 15,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $193,650.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $10.58 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The company has a market cap of $168.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $417.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.24 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.