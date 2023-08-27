Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Director Sells $131,000.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WLK opened at $131.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $138.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

