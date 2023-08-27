AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 361 ($4.61). Approximately 9,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.66).

AIB Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 348.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.21.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

