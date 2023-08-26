Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.46.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average is $205.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

