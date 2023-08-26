Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dollar Tree traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $127.71, with a volume of 1963658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.22.

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.69.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after buying an additional 1,619,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $160,816,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

