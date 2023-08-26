11,967 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.35. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

