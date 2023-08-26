Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,236 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 95.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

