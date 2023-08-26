1,192 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $196.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

