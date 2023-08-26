Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,660,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

