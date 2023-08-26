Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ferrari by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,443,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Ferrari by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 129,882 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.66.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $311.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.12. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

