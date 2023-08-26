Citigroup Inc. Has $37.10 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $37,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

EIX stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

