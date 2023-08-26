Greenleaf Trust Sells 531 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $93.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

