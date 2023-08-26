Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 21,103 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,991,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 259,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $302,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HIG opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.