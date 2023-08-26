Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

