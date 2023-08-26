Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 433.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,024 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

