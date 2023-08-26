Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

