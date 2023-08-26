Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 108,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,669 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
