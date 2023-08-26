Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $196.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

