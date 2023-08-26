Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,454,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after buying an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in ANSYS by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 111.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 299,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 158,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Mizuho increased their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $304.89 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.