Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $119.01 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,567,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $119,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

