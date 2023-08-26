JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $67,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.