Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,077 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,041 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 285,079 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $1,053,961.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,020.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,906 shares of company stock valued at $175,253 and sold 35,847 shares valued at $3,464,699. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

