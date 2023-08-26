X Square Capital LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,009,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 113,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,605,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,450,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

