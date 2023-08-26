Greenleaf Trust Buys 142 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,695,000 after buying an additional 352,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.