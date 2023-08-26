M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $130.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

