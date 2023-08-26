Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.