Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $10,487,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,202,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $10,487,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,202,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,657,318 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.