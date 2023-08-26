ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,382 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after buying an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

