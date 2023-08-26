Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

