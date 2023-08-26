SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $55.89 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

