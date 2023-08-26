M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.