Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $117,278,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Bentley Systems by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 911,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $47.35 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,962 shares of company stock worth $10,170,102 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

