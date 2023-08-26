Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

