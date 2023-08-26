Knott David M Jr Purchases 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Knott David M Jr grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

