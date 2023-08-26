Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

