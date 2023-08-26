Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $36,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after purchasing an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $407.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

